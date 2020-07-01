LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — An adult and juvenile are facing charges after a pursuit led to an officer being injured in Grayson County.

Officials with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says an officer responded to a check of a suspicious vehicle on Morgantown Street in Caneyville around noon Sunday.

According to a report, when the officer made contact to the vehicle, a juvenile driver sped away. Police say the vehicle fit the description of a vehicle reported stolen earlier that day.

As speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour, 18-year-old passenger Aaron Crowe of Scottsville, allegedly began “chucking” pieces of wood and other debris at the officer’s cruiser during the pursuit.

Police say that pursuit continued into Butler County on KY 79 near Morgantown.

Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office assisted the officer as the occupants stopped the car and fled on foot.

The officer caught up with Crowe, suffering a fractured finger and a sprained ankle during a struggle. Crowe was eventually placed in custody. The juvenile was caught by the Butler County Sherriff’s Office.

Crowe is facing numerous charges including criminal mischief, fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest and assault. He is currently being held at the Grayson County Detention Center.

Officials say the juvenile was already wanted by the Department of Juvenile Justice and is facing charges similar to Crowe’s and is booked at the Warrant County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

