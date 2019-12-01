LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man who was injured in a December shooting on a TARC has died.

Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office say 42-year-old Michael Bennett died Friday afternoon after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place on December 23.

Police said in their initial investigation, Bennett and the suspect got into some type of altercation on the bus at 4th and Market Streets. Bennett was shot as the suspect exited the bus.

That suspect fled shortly after.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.