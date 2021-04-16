Man suffers 'massive head injury' following fall from roof in Shively

Shively Fire Chief Charles Mucker says the man fell 25 to 30 feet after doing work on a roof. Mucker says the man suffered a "massive head injury."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Shively Fire Department Chief Colonel Charles Mucker, a man suffered serious injuries after falling off a roof of a business in Shively Friday morning.

Col. Mucker says units were called to the 2700 block of South 7th Street Road around 11 a.m. after reports of a man who had fallen off a roof while doing work on it.

Once on the scene, responding officials said it appears the man had stepped onto a plastic skylight and fell approximately 25 to 30 feet to the ground.

The man was unconscious and unresponsive when Shively Fire responded. Col. Mucker also said the man had no pulse.

It is unclear at this time what condition the man currently is in.

Pleasure Ridge Park emergency services and Shively Police were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

