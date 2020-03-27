LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Algonquin Parkway, LMPD said.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting on the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway at 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he is in critical condition.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information when received.

