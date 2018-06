LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials have identified a man shot to death in the Iroquois neighborhood Thursday.

According to police, 19-year-old Abdifatah Hussein was found shot multiple times on Mitscher Avenue, near the Iroquois Shopping Center. Police say he died at the scene.

The incident happened a block from his home.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.



