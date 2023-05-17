Man hospitalized after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD says

Police say there are no suspect(s).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. 11th St. around 8:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man that had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say it appears the actual shooting took place in the 1600 block of Moore Ct. The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is now investigating.

Police say there are no suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. You may also utilize their crime tip portal here.

