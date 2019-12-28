LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man told police he was shot multiple times while driving near the intersection of Broadway and Baxter Avenue early Sunday, Dec. 28.

LMPD said they responded to a report of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times. Police said the man told officers he was shot at while driving.

Police said the victim wrecked into several cars parked on Rubel Avenue. He was transported to UofL Hospital.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip hotline at (502) 574-5673.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information.

