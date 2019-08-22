LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed early Thursday morning after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway.

According to police, the man was crossing Dixie Highway near Sappenfield Way around 3 a.m. when he was hit by a car heading north. The man died from his injuries.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is not expected to face charges. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

