LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had another run-in with a protester as he dined at a local restaurant Friday night.

McConnell was with his wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, at Havana Rumba on Bardstown Road when the incident happened.

In the video, acquired by TMZ, shows the man approach the Senator’s table saying, “Why don’t you get out of here – why don’t you leave our entire country alone.”

McConnell sat silently, sipping his drink, while Chao interacted with the man.

The video also showed other patrons in the restaurant coming to McConnell’s defense telling the man to leave the Senator alone and “nobody cares”.

RELATED: McConnell heckled by protesters during Washington event; Chao intervenes

RELATED: McConnell heckled once again over immigration debate

This isn’t the first time the Kentucky Senator has been heckled.

McConnell was heckled in June and July over President Donald Trump’s policies towards immigration and immigrant families.

WHAS11 reached out to the management of Havana Rumba and they declined to comment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV