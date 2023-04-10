Police: Man shows up at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds

Authorities said the man died shortly after arriving.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after arriving at the hospital Wednesday evening with gunshot wounds.

Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to UofL Hospital around 7 p.m. after he showed up with gunshot wounds.

He died at the hospital shortly after arriving authorities said.

Police don't know where the man was shot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.