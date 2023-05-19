Jury finds man guilty of deadly 2021 shooting on National Turnpike

The jury found Faysal Hassan guilty of reckless homicide in the death of James Ludwick.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of killing another man in 2021.

In a release from the commonwealth attorney's office, after listening to the evidence and witness testimony, the jury found Faysal Hassan guilty of reckless homicide in the death of James Ludwick.

When authorities responded to the scene in August 2021, they said they found Hassan struggling with another person, Bobby Thornton, Sr.

Police found Ludwick suffering from a gunshot wound after separating Hassan and Thornton according to the document.

In the release Hassan said he was acting in self-defense, "but the jury determined that he was reckless in his belief that he was entitled to use deadly force."

He agreed to a three-year sentence after the verdict, and he is eligible for probation at the judge's discretion according to the court document.

