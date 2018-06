LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One man is dead after a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m. June 7, police responded to Mitscher Avenue near the Iroquois Manor Shopping Center. They found the man shot to death at the scene.

There are currently no suspects. If you have any information in this case call the police at 574-LMPD.

