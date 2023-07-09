Louisville man found guilty of reckless homicide, DUI in crash that killed former UofL cheerleader in 2016

Bradley Caraway's license is suspended and he has to take DUI classes and pay a fine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a Louisville man guilty of reckless homicide and DUI after a crash that killed a former University of Louisville (UofL) cheerleader in 2016.

However, the jury found Bradley Caraway not guilty of murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Caraway was behind the wheel during a crash killing 25-year-old Shanae Moorman. Police say Caraway fled the scene. He was later found walking on I-64 with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

Just before deliberations, the courtroom was heated as attorney’s gave final remarks to the jury. Each shared different accounts of what happened on August 6, 2016.

Closing arguments kicked off with a fiery defense, exposing what they believe are holes in the prosecution’s case.

“Stuff not tested. Stuff not collected. No glass. No wounds. The list goes on and on and on and on. And you don’t need 30 reasonable doubts in a case to find a man not guilty or 20 reasonable doubts or 10 reasonable doubts. One reasonable doubt on a whole case! The mans not guilty! And this is nothing but reasonable doubt," Caraway's Attorney Rob Eggert said.

Eggert said Caraway wasn’t behind wheel during the car wreck. He said not only was Caraway’s blood found on the passenger seat, but it would have been impossible for him to escape if he was the driver.

“You can’t get out once this thing crashes. You can’t," Eggert said. "Look at these pictures! If she’s in the passenger seat, he’d have to go through her, over her. It’s impossible.”

However, prosecutors said Moorman was ejected and pinned underneath the car once Caraway caused it to roll over. They said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time.

“The car’s event data recorder told us several important things," Attorney Andrew Daley said. "What did it say? The driver’s seat belt on. Passenger seat belt off.”

Daley said Caraway managed to break away from the driver’s side and flee the scene.

That’s when police said they found him intoxicated without a shirt or shoes.

“Walking along the Gene Snyder. He was trying to walk home. He was trying to walk away from this murder," Daley said.

But even then, Eggert said his client had no intentions of hurting Moorman after meeting her at a bar.

“No matter what happened in this case, no matter what side, this isn’t wanton murder,” Eggert said.

However, prosecutors argue Caraway’s actions said otherwise.

“He drove at a high rate of speed. He drove drunk. He drove with an unbelted passenger, he’s swerving around cars," Daley said. "He’s a cold, calculating, cowardly killer.”

Judge Ann Bailey Smith said Caraway faces 5 years in prison. However, since he served time prior his sentence is satisfied.

Now, his license is suspended and he has to take DUI classes and pay a fine.

