Police: Man found dead outside New Albany home, foul play suspected

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of West 7th Street late Monday.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead late Monday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 10 p.m. where they found a man dead outside a home, the police chief said in a news release.

Details surrounding the incident weren’t immediately known, but police said foul play is suspected.

Police are reassuring that there is no outstanding threat to public safety.

The man’s identity is not yet known.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.