LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Parkland Neighborhood.

Around 2:15 p.m. on January 17, sanitation workers called police to an alley at Hale Ave. near S. 32 St. where they found the body.

Police are waiting for results of an autopsy to learn how he died.

If you have information in this case, call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD.

