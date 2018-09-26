JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jeffersonville police are investigating the discovery of a body at the Jeffersonville Wastewater Treatment Plant, located in the 1400 block of Bates-Bowyer Road.

The investigation comes after the police department responded to reports of a body discovered by treatment plant employees at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Officers said when they arrived on the site, they found the body of a deceased male located in a wastewater oxidation ditch. The man was identified as 42-year-old William Herald of Jeffersonville.

The police said the autopsy, which was conducted on Sept. 27, found no evidence of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

