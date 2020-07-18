Police release video after man fires gun at Jefferson Square Park

Police said a man shot a gun into the air on the edge of the busy park just after 8 p.m. Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Video released by Louisville Metro Police shows a man firing a gun at Jefferson Square Park.

Police said a man shot a gun into the air on the edge of the busy park just after 8 p.m. Friday. The man was arrested shortly after the incident. He is charged with wanton endangerment.

According to LMPD, “protestors [sic] followed, yelling and threatened officers as they tried to get a patrol car to secure the prisoner”, and more officers were called in to assist as “members of the crowd behaved in a threatening manner toward officers.”

