LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 87-year-old man is facing charges after police say he hit another man on Greenwood Road and then kept going.

Detectives say Stanley Holman turned himself in, saying he knew he hit something but thought it was a mailbox.

Surveillance cameras captured the car hit Matthew Daunhauer while he was walking to work Wednesday. Daunhauer is recovering at the hospital.

Holman will appear in court later this month.

