LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shively Police Department arrested a man after two people were shot in the 2300 block of Millers Lane at a business.

A 46-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot. They were treated at UofL Hospital and are in stable condition as of Wednesday morning after surgery.

The Shively Police Department said the shooting happened on Millers Lane before 3:45 p.m. Their investigation revealed 26-year-old Dominique Tribble was at the business to get paperwork for a recent vehicle purchase when he became belligerent and began to threaten staff. When Tribble was asked to leave with an escort, he made threats of getting a gun. It was in the parking lot Tribble got a gun and fired it hitting two victims, who were employees, according to police. A third employee armed himself with a gun, which was kept in the business, and returned fire. The suspect fled.

A Louisville Metro Police Department K9 officer found the firearm, believed to be used by Tribble, in the area he fled.

Tribble is charged with two counts of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

