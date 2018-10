LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Around 10:30 a.m. police were notified that a shooting victim had been dropped off at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Jefferson County.

The victim, a black male, later died from his injuries.

The details of the shooting are unknown and the name of the vitim has not been released.

If you have any information in this case, please call the police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

