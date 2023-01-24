Coroner: Man dies in 'industrial accident' at LG&E plant on Dixie Highway

A 41-year-old man died after an incident at the Mill Creek Generation Station on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after an "industrial incident" at the LG&E power plant on Dixie Highway on Monday.

Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident at the Mill Creek Generation Station, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

According to an LG&E spokesperson, Sallengs was a contractor from the "Wood Group" who was working in the plant.

He was found around 11 p.m.; LG&E officials are working with police to figure out what happened.

"Our hearts are with the contractor’s family and loved ones, the Wood Group and all of the employees who worked with him. A loss like this is felt throughout the Mill Creek facility and across all of our LG&E and KU family. We have resources available to assist our employees," an LG&E spokesperson said.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.