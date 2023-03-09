KSP: Man dies in custody at Carroll County Detention Center

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man at a detention center in Campbellsburg died suddenly.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — A man is dead after an incident at a detention center in Kentucky on March 7.

Officials found Daniel Hoskins unconscious at the Carroll County Detention Center in Campbellsburg, according to a Kentucky State Police press release.

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Carroll County EMS transported Hoskins to the hospital where he was pronounced dead later that same night.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 5. Police officials are awaiting autopsy results as of Thursday morning.

This story will be updated with more information as we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.