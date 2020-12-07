LMPD: Man dies following 'accidental homicide' in Hallmark neighborhood

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in the 2000 block of South 28th Street Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after an accidental homicide in the Hallmark neighborhood.

Metro Police Second Division officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of South 28th Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A spokeswoman for the department said the Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and all parties to the incident has been accounted for.

