x
Skip Navigation

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

local

LMPD: Man dies following 'accidental homicide' in Hallmark neighborhood

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in the 2000 block of South 28th Street Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after an accidental homicide in the Hallmark neighborhood.

Metro Police Second Division officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of South 28th Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A spokeswoman for the department said the Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and all parties to the incident has been accounted for.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  

RELATED: Police: Man found dead inside New Albany home

RELATED: Shootings up 100% in Louisville, LMPD data shows

RELATED: 'I want them to remember who they are' | Mural pays tribute to Breonna Taylor, David McAtee

RELATED: Police: 2 hospitalized following Algonquin shooting