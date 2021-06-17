LMPD: Teen dies after dirt bike crash on La Grange Rd.

The driver of a dirt bike lost control and fell into the roadway before he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen is dead after a dirt bike crash near Anchorage Thursday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police, he was traveling east in the 10500 block of La Grange Rd. when he lost control, separated from the dirt bike and fell into the road. He was then struck by a vehicle traveling west.

The driver of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 15-year-old Milo Lang.

LMPD said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges are expected.

La Grange Rd. was shut down for a few hours during the investigation.

