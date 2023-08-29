Man dies in crash with tree line near Bardstown Road

LMPD found the vehicle Tuesday morning. It may have been there a "a few days."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died near the I-265 ramp at Bardstown Road after crashing into a tree.

Louisville Metro police officers located a single vehicle collision Tuesday morning in a tree line near the ramp. A preliminary investigation suggests the driver failed to negotiate the curve on the ramp from I-265 northbound.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police believe the crash may have happened "a few days" earlier.

The LMPD traffic unit is investigating.