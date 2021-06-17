Man dies after shooting in Louisville last month

Datril Frierson, Jr. was shot on Wilart Drive in the Algonquin neighborhood on May 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died more than a month after he was critically injured in a shooting.

Datril Frierson, Jr. was shot on Wilart Drive in the Algonquin neighborhood on May 8. He died Wednesday at University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD and may remain anonymous.

