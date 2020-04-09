Man dies after found unresponsive at Louisville Metro Corrections, officials say

Medical personnel immediately began “lifesaving efforts” and he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Corrections said an incarcerated man has died after he was found unresponsive Friday afternoon.

A corrections officer found the man unresponsive in the Metro Corrections housing unit. Medical personnel immediately began “lifesaving efforts” and he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, as is standard procedure. LMDC Professional Standards will “begin their review of the case including compliance of Departmental policy for periodic observation and welfare checks of inmates,” Durham said.

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of his family. LMDC said the man is 36 years old and was booked on September 2 on a Kentucky parole violation warrant.

