LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Algonquin Parkway near Colorado Avenue.

The driver was the only person in the car, and he died at the scene.

The area is closed right now while police investigate.

Check back for updates to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.