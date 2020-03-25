LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Newburg.

Police say they responded to reports of a man in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle on Preston Highway near Indian Trail around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to their preliminary report, police say the victim was in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle headed southbound on Preston Highway.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene while the victim was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. The man later died.

His identity has not yet been released.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.