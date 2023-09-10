Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood, LMPD says

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting at 29th @ Cedar Street around 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot multiple times.

LMPD said he received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.

