Man found dead in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel Street around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, according to a press release.

Officers located a man who had been shot multiple times. Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead on the scene, officials said.

LMPD's Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation which remains ongoing with no arrests, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this case may call our anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD, or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

