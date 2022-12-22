LMPD investigating after man found dead outside in Hazelwood neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said they are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine how he died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found dead outside Thursday evening.

Police said they responded to a call of a body outside in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue around 9 p.m.

Parthenia Avenue is in the Hazelwood neighborhood, near the Watterson Expressway.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who remains unidentified.

LMPD said they are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine how he died.

