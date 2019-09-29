LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One man is dead after a vehicle accident on I-265 Sunday morning.

LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a semi on Old Henry Road at I-265 around 5 a.m.

Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a semi that had exited off the I-265 northbound ramp onto westbound Old Henry Road was struck in the rear by a westbound passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say traffic will be delayed until around 10 a.m.