Man critically injured in high-speed crash involving stolen car

The Jeep hit an ambulance and flipped several times before crashing at the Speedway Gas Station in the 8300 block of Preston Highway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a high-speed crash on Preston Highway.

According to LMPD, officers got a call around 4:30 Wednesday morning about a "person down" inside a vehicle in the Thornton Gas Station parking lot in the 9200 block of Preston Highway.

When police got there, they found a man slumped over inside a red Jeep with the car running.

The man then sped away in the Jeep on Preston Highway going at a high rate of speed.

The Jeep hit an Okolona ambulance and flipped several times before crashing into bags of mulch at the Speedway Gas Station in the 8300 block of Preston Highway.

Due to the severity of the mans' injuries, the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the case.

The red Jeep was also confirmed stolen by LMPD.

No injuries were reported in the ambulance involved in the crash.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.