'Due to the severity of the victim's injuries', LMPD Homicide is investigating a shooting in west Louisville, Officials say

LMPD are investigating after a man was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood. He is now in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in west Louisville Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Aug. 28 around 11 p.m., LMPD First Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Broadway.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot in Louisville's California neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating "due to the severity of the victim's injuries", according to the LMPD press release.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

