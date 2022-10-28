Man charged with voyeurism, accused of hiding camera in Louisville CycleBar

Police say 25-year-old Eddie Lam placed a hidden pen camera inside of a unisex restroom located in a CycleBar fitness center.

MIDDLETOWN, Kentucky — A Louisville man is being charged after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside of a restroom at CycleBar.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Eddie Lam placed a hidden pen camera inside of a unisex restroom located in a CycleBar fitness center in Middletown.

The citation says the camera was pointed it in a direction to film the areas of patrons' genitals and breasts.

A Middletown Police Department officer recovered the device and saw footage capturing both genitalia and breasts of patrons, the citation said.

Documents say Lam told police that he had placed the same device in the same restroom a total of 3 times.

He was charged with voyeurism.

Lam's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.

