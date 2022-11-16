Man charged in 2021 Nowhere Bar parking lot murder

Over a year after 27-year-old Juvon Foster was shot and killed outside of Nowhere Bar, a man has been charged with his murder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Juvon Foster more than a year after he was shot and killed in the Highlands.

Sherman Sherley was charged with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, both charges in relation to the homicide which occurred June 17, 2021 outside of Nowhere Bar, according to Louisville Metro Police.

According to the release from 2021, LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road around 1:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Foster suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Nowhere Bar.

Foster had died at the scene, according to the release.

