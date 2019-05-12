LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not caught by the cops, but caught on camera. Surveillance video reveals every step as a man breaks into Valley Station business, Paintball Asylum.

Store manager, Joshua Florence, got a call around 2:50 December 4 from the owner, asking him to assess the damage from a burglary.

"Walking into the store, the first thing I saw was the little chaos right behind the register," Florence said. "Plastic everywhere from the drawer. Change everywhere from what he didn't take."

Florence said surveillance footage shows the man wearing gloves and a hoodie. He broke into the store through the back, by prying open the door.

"He was not in here for very long," Florence said. "If he would've spent any more time here, he would've been caught."

The man spent only about three minutes inside the store. He stepped on shelves to grab a remote control truck, worth $300. He also pried open and smashed the register, taking about $200 in cash from it.

"They knew what they were looking for but they didn't have a true understanding of what they were grabbing," Florence said.

The burglar's entrance triggered the alarms, and he was able to get away before being caught. But, the store's cameras both outside and inside the store caught every moment.

"I literally have him on camera from start to finish," Florence said. "We're going to have to re-think basically the way we secure the shop now."

Florence said he would like higher resolution cameras, as well as bolts for the doors.

"Unfortunately, this could've been a guy I live right down the street from. He could be someone that we see more often than not. More of a disappointment than anything that someone in the Louisville area would try to do this," Florence said. "It's the people that we know or the people that we're talking to unfortunately that is going to try and come in and rob it out from underneath you."

He said he's not holding his breath and doesn't expect to see the merchandise ever again. But, he does hope in some way the culprit is caught.

"I hope that all this does is create a snowball effect where he maybe gets caught in a bigger situation later on in the future," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD.

