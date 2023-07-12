Man with autism missing in Louisville; Family concerned for his safety

Louisville Metro police is searching for Eric Beard, 31, who left his home in west Louisville early Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a man with autism who has been missing since 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say Eric Beard, 31, left his home in the 800 block of South 31st Street in the middle of the night.

He hasn't been home or in contact with family, who are concerned for his safety.

His family said Eric is diagnosed with autism and has recently been regressing. He may not be able to communicate.

Eric Beard was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Eric Beard's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.