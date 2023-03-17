LMPD: Man dies after brutal assault in St. Dennis neighborhood

Police are searching for the person who killed a man in Louisville on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was assaulted in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to an assault in the 3800 block of Oboe Drive, according to an LMPD press release.

Officials say he had been struck several times during the attack.

Emergency services rushed him to UofL Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing. As of 1 a.m. on Friday, no suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.