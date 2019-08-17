BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown Police made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened in 2016.

Police say 26-year-old Robert Tate was arrested on West Stephen Foster Avenue in Bardstown for the murder of 61-year-old Michael Unseld.

Unseld was found with a gunshot wound at the same location on June 3, 2016. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tate is charged with one count of murder and is being held in the Nelson County Jail.

