LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 27-year-old Dominique Malone was arrested after LMPD found drugs at his place of business, Domos Exotic Cutz.

LMPD found that Malone had an undetermined amount of marijuana and a .9mm handgun in his vehicle upon arrest. LMPD also found a large amount of ecstasy pills in the vehicle.

Before being apprehended, Malone initially ran from Metro Police. Malone cut across four lanes of traffic on foot as vehicles were traveling on Cane Run Rd.

Officers then executed a search warrant at Domo Exotic Cutz and found a large amount of unmarked pills and marijuana packaged for sale.

Malone was arrested on four charges on Saturday.

