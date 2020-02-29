LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing several charges, including endangering police, after officers found pure fentanyl in his pocket.

According to an arrest citation, a West Buechel officer found Nicholas Goldsmith when responding to reports of a man with a knife at the Lowe's on Bashford Manor Lane.

Goldsmith told the officer he didn't have any drugs, but when searching him, the officer found an estimated two grams of fentanyl in his pocket. The DEA said two milligrams of the drug can be deadly.

Goldsmith reportedly admitted he knew it could hurt officers if they were exposed.

