A man was arrested after a fight broke out in a group of 200 people outside of an apartment complex in Louisville on Thursday.

According to police, officers were sent to the Colonial Oaks Apartments around 12:45 a.m. on July 25 regarding 200 people being outside and "acting disorderly". Around the same time, they got a call about several people fighting outside the same complex, some of them armed with guns.

When officers arrived, they saw a large group of people outside a specific apartment and heard several gunshots. People began running all directions away from the shots.

Officers spotted 30-year-old Vernon B Carter III also running from the crowd with his hands behind his back near his waist. They stopped him and found a handgun in his back pocket.

Carter told police that he was at the apartment complex visiting his girlfriend when the fight broke out outside. His girlfriend asked him not to get involved, but he ended up arguing with part of the group. Then, shots were fired.

Carter said that he fired some warning shots in the air, but he also admitted that when he was shot at, he returned fire into the crowd.

Carter is has been charged with one count of wanton endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. It does not appear that anyone was injured in this incident.

