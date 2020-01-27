LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot a man during a Facebook Marketplace sale.

Jaheim Shepard, 18, listed a phone for sale on the social media site.

According to arrest records, the victim agreed to meet with Shepard to purchase the phone.

That’s when police say he pulled out a gun, demanded the victim’s property and then shot him.

The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby firehouse.

He was transported to the hospital for injuries and was taken into surgery.

Police say Shepard later admitted to setting up and meeting the victim.

He now faces fleeing, robbery and assault charges.

Shepard’s bail is set at $250,000.

