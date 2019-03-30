LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after being accused of sexually abusing two people while working as a massage therapist.

Police arrested 52-year-old Wankun Chen of Mundelein, Illinois on Friday.

He’s being charged rape, bribing a witness and sex abuse – all first-degree charges.

Police say the incidents happened on Dec. 30, 2018, and March 5, 2019, at The Relax Place inside Mall St. Matthews.

Arrest records state while the victim was lying on the table face down waiting for a massage from Chen, he pulled the victim's hands toward him. Police say his actions resulted in the woman touching Chen.

That victim ended the session and was standing up holding a towel in front of her when Chen allegedly came up from behind her and grabbed her by the wrists. Police say it caused her to drop her towel and expose herself against her will.

In the March incident, the victim said she was receiving a massage from the defendant when he touched her inappropriately without consent. The victim said Chen pulled on her underwear and removed them. She then told him to stop and sat up and attempted to put on her clothes. That’s when she says Chen got down on his knees, pulled out his wallet and showed her the money inside.

Police said the victim believes that Chen doesn’t speak English and believed he was offering her money to not tell anyone what happened. That victim contacted mall security who then called police.