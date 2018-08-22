LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man accused of killing a seven-year-old was in court for pre-trial on August

Wyatt Williams, 23, is charged in the death of Dequante Hobbs Jr.

In May 2017, police said Williams was involved in an argument over a dice game outside. Williams pulled out a gun and fired several shots toward one of the people in the group, according to police.

One of the bullets went through a window of Hobbs’ home, hitting him while he was sitting at the kitchen table.

Williams is being held on a $200,00 bond. His next court day is August 28.

