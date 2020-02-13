LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan Flanagan, 27, helped place a homemade bomb on the back porch of a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, according to police. The bomb caught the home on fire and blew out the windows.

The arrest report said Flanagan was inside a car which stopped in front of a home in the neighborhood in June 2019. According to police, another suspect was caught on video getting out of the car and placing the bomb on the porch.

Flanagan is charged with complicity to arson and wanton endangerment.

