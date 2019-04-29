SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A high school in Scott County, Indiana has a hole in the side of it, and police in Scottsburg said a drunk driver is to blame.

Scottsburg Police believe it happened around 3:30 Sunday morning.

An officer said he noticed a damaged car driving across the front lawn of the Scottsburg High School. The driver took off on US 31 before eventually being cornered by police and arrested.

Officers said the suspect, Charles Baker, had been drinking and was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Baker now faces several charges.