'Fighting is not tolerated': Louisville high school increases security after several fights

One student received minor injuries as a result of a fight on Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Male High School is increasing their security after several fights happened this week.

In an email sent to families on Wednesday afternoon, Principal Dr. Willie Foster addressed the continuous fighting and called for immediate action.

Foster says the fights have taken place each morning in the cafeteria, and on Wednesday morning one student received minor injuries as the result of a fight.

"As you can understand, this behavior is unacceptable and does not meet our standards or expectations for student behavior," he said. "Fighting is not tolerated at Louisville Male High School. We are increasing our building security level today to limit foot traffic in our hallways because of the series of fights that have occurred."

Foster says the students involved in the fights are being disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

"I am asking you to talk with your student about the consequences of fighting and remind them to respect one another, both inside and outside of the classroom," he said.

Foster asks students and their families to let an administrator know if there's ever issues between students or groups of students.

He says the high school's counselors and mental health practitioners are always available to talk with students.

"We appreciate the support and cooperation we receive from our families, and we look forward to your assistance in this ongoing effort to maintain a safe and respectful learning environment," Foster said.

